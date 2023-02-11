Jerry Harn, 69, of Modesto, CA passed away suddenly on December 11, 2022. He was born on June 14, 1953 in Billings, MT to Gene and Leona Harn.

In his youth and throughout high school Jerry showed interest and aptitude for art and music. He was in a rock band, played sports, and performed in choir at Billings Central High school, then attended the University of Montana. He moved to California where he continued his education, graduating with a BA in Art from Hayward State.

Jerry lived most of his early adult life in California. He moved back to Montana, spending several years connecting with friends and family before returning to California. Jerry invested most of his energies into music and art and left several pieces of art as well as music recordings to his family that will be treasured as legacy to his talents.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his siblings: Tom, Bob, Bill, and Patty Harn and Dan O'Hara, as well as by five nieces (Erin Brown, Michelle Richardson, Casey Howard, Kimberly Harn, and Lauren Hoiland) and a nephew (John Harn). He will be interred in Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings next to his parents, after a memorial service with family.