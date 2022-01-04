Jerry Knutson, 75, of Billings, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home.

The son of Gerald and Beatrice Knutson, Jerry was born May 30, 1946, in Baker. He grew up on a farm (which he loved dearly) near Webster, Montana. At age 4, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

On Sept. 25, 1965, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Townsend. And shortly after, moved to Denver, where he attended and graduated from the Denver Automotive School.

Jerry was an entrepreneur in the service station industry. He started T-J Equipment in 1973. In 1976, he purchased Warren Sales and Service in Helena and incorporated T-J equipment in 1977. He foresaw the many changes in the industry and was often changing his business. He started Western States Tank Testing and phased out T-J Equipment. In 1987, he sold Western States Tank Testing to Northern Engineering and worked for them for over a year. In 1989, he started West Tech Supply and later purchased Western States Tank testing back from Northern Engineering. He opened branches in Denver and Fresno, California.