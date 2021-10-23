Jerry L Smith passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, in Glendale, AZ. Jerry was born in Billings, MT, to Mildred and Howard Smith on Oct. 3, 1946.
He grew up in Laurel, MT., where he graduated. He then entered the military where he did a tour in Vietnam. After returning home from the military he married and later divorced. He also retired as a manager in the commissary at Luke AFB.
He is survived by a daughter Stephanie Smith, and a son Forrest Smith (wife Jennifer) who all reside in the state of Washington. He has four grandchildren, Donovan, Forrest Jr. (Buddy), Jillian, and Charlotte Smith. He is survived by siblings Robert Smith (Traudel), Alice Schreiner, Sylvia Schriefer, and Carol Richey (Douglas). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was an avid golfer and had some very special golfing buddies, Brian and Larry. He was well loved and is greatly missed.
