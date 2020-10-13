Jerry L. Wetsch

That special little lady that kept everyone on their toes went to be with the good Lord Oct. 9, 2020. Geraldine ‘Jerry' Louise Wetsch was born Feb. 28, 1928, to Sarah Leone Gaylord and Thurston D. Frost. She attended schools in Roundup, St. Xavier & Hardin. In June of 1946, Jerry married Ted Kallen. Together they moved to Hysham to farm and had four children, Theresa Ann, Andrew John, Toni Marie and Pamela Joyce. Ted and Jerry divorced in 1958. In Sept. of 1964, she married Alex Wetsch and together they had daughter, Monti J. While living on the family ranch at Hysham, Jerry now and again worked in the fields and could back up a truck and trailer faster than most could drive forward, she cooked fantastic meals for the crews, raised a mammoth garden putting up anything and everything that could be canned, she knit, crocheted and she was an amazing seamstress and quilter. Everyone had a little something she had made over the years. Jerry liked an occasional beer, listened to old country music, loved to laugh and was known for her very dry sense of humor constantly quoting the spoof movie, Airplane! She giggled … a lot! She enjoyed fishing trips to Yellowstone Lake and following Alex and Monti J to horse shows across the region. In 1985, she moved back to Hardin and worked briefly for the ASCS office. In 1992, she moved to Billings where she worked as a cook, part-time seamstress and her famous long-time gig as Courtesy Driver for Denny Menholt. Finally, she retired after turning age 82.