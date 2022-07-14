Jerry Lee Neibauer died peacefully on July 3. Jerry was born on October 16, 1940 to William and Bertha(Walters) in Billings, MT.

Jerry grew up in Billings, graduating from Billings Senior High in 1958. After graduation he attended Montana State University, majoring in Landscaping Design. After college he started is life passion work at Neibauer Construction by his father's side.

In April of 1960 he married Pauline (Gahagan). From this union they had two beautiful sons, Mark and Jeff. Jerry's sons were his life long hunting, fishing, and work buddies. It blessed Jerry's heart to have his boys work by his side in a job able to teach them the passion he learned form his father.

Jerry met the love his life in Kathy (Gabel). She was his partner in all their adventures. In Jerry's retirement years, they enjoyed baseball and football games, even if they were cheering on opposing teams, spending time in the garden, and enjoying drinks with friends.

Jerry was a caring soul, he took immaculate care of his yard and garden. There wasn't one thing he touched that didn't look it's best. He loved animals and cared for his dogs like they were his children. Jerry was a very spiritual person and was an active member of Methodist Church.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathy, his son Jeffery Paul Neibauer.

He is survived by his son Mark (Tish) William Neibauer, of Thornton, CO. Granddaughter Jennell (Darrren) Donnes of Shepherd, MT, brother William Neibaurer, sister Sandra (Tom) West of Billings, MT, and grandsons Alex and Jake Donnes. As well as many special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place later, but we want to thank all of his friends and neighbors who loved and looked after him.