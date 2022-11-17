Jerry Lee Weibert passed away on November 15 surrounded by his wife and kids. He was born on October 27, 1958 in Hardin, MT to Ruben and Ruth Weibert.

He married Marie Turner in 1991 and together they had two kids, Jarvis and Christina. Jerry lived a very full life with many memories and stories to share.

A memorial service will be held at Bullis Mortuary on November 19 at 11 a.m.

A reception will follow at Bullis Family Center after the service. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.