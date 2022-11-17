 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Lee Weibert

  • 0
Jerry Lee Weibert

Jerry Lee Weibert passed away on November 15 surrounded by his wife and kids. He was born on October 27, 1958 in Hardin, MT to Ruben and Ruth Weibert.

He married Marie Turner in 1991 and together they had two kids, Jarvis and Christina. Jerry lived a very full life with many memories and stories to share.

A memorial service will be held at Bullis Mortuary on November 19 at 11 a.m.

A reception will follow at Bullis Family Center after the service. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

7 key car fluids to check before winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News