Jerry Mayer was born Dec. 2, 1944, and reached his final destination in heaven on Jan. 9, 2022, at 77 years of age.

Jerry is loved by his wife of 55 years, Joanne, his daughters Denise Dunnett-Kirby, Debbie (Jason) Altrogge, Dawn (Blaine) Anderson, and Darla (Larry) Whitmyer; eight grandkids, and two great-grandkids, who were all loved very much.

Jerry also loved his church families. Leading Bible studies and Sunday School classes filled his calendar and his purpose.

We will have a Time of Remembering at Emmanuel Baptist Church (328 S Shiloh Rd; Billings MT 59106) on Feb. 5th at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served and we ask that you bring a story to share.

Any donations in Jerry's memory can be made to The Gideons at: www.gideons.org/donate