Jerry Melcom Jones, 75, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 from complications of Covid-19 in Billings, Montana. He was born on Sept. 2, 1946 in Beaumont Texas to Monica Wanner and James Jones.

He graduated from Big Timber High School. He worked for the Great Northern (BN) in Laurel for many years.

Jerry was known for his witty sense of humor. He loved being around his family and friends, camping, fishing, and the occasional party!!

Jerry met his wife Virginia Rodriguez in 1979. He helped raise her two children, Shawna and Robbie and two children from a previous marriage, Jeff and Michelle. He felt blessed to be helping raise his two grandchildren Tyler and Sadie.

Jerry is preceded in death by his mother Monica Jones and his father, Jim Jones.

He is survived by his wife Virginia (Virgi) Jones, children Shawna, Robbie, Jeff and Michelle, his brother Roger (Butch) Jones, sisters Sissy Miscampbell, Nelda Adams and Cheri Volce. His grandchildren, Tyler, Sadie, Cole, Tom, Noah, Violet, Cooper and Faith. Great grandchild, Grason and many nieces and nephews,

Jerry will be dearly missed.

Services will be Friday Oct. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Community Center in Joliet, 209 East Front Avenue.