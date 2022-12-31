Jerry Simons, 74, of Park City, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022. Jerry was born November 17, 1948 to Clifford and Zelma (Trusket) Simons in Columbus, Montana. He grew up in Park City and graduated from Park City High School in 1968. He married his wife of 44 1/2 years, Betty Ann DeVries on April 7, 1978. Jerry worked for Pierce Packing Company, Cenex Harvest States Refinery and Fish Wildlife and Parks. He served in the United States NAVY during the Vietnam War and was proud to serve his country. Jerry loved to hunt, fish and camp. He enjoyed processing wild game with his nephew Jimmy.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dean and Jim; sisters Carolyn Wiess and Sharon Collum; sisters-in-law, Sue Simons, Judi DeVries and Dolores Simons; brothers in-law Ken DeVries and Wayne Collum, and in-laws Ed and Martha DeVries.

Left to cherish Jerry's memory is his wife Betty; son Art (April); nephew Jimmy (Cyndy); grandchildren Casey, Sydney, Justine, Jarred, Savanna, Hayden and Connor; brothers Richard and Larry (Dee) Simons; brothers in-law Frank DeVries, Dave Wiess and sisters in-law Lynette DeVries.

Jerry was a God-parent to Kenny DeVries, Tara Frank, Barb, Pam, Kathy, Scotty, Leslie, Lisa, Bob Jody, LeeAnn, Doug, Sue, Don, Dave, Connie, Cari and Wendy; Jerry will be remembered for his honesty and strong work ethic. He was always there to help others.

A special thank you to our family and friends for all their generosity, love and support during this difficult time and also the Veterans Affairs.

A Memorial Graveside Service with military Honors is planned for the spring of 2023. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to the Park City American Legion Post 100 Park City, Montana 59063.

Full obituary information may be viewed at www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com.