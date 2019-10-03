{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Stoltz was born in Seattle and grew up on Vashon Island in Washington. He moved to Billings in 1991 and started building and managing A-All Purpose Storage northeast of Billings. His hobbies included other building projects and restoring corvettes. A celebration of his life will be at the VFW in the Heights Friday, Oct. 4, 4-7 p.m.

