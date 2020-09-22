× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry T. Klundt, 74, of Billings, passed away at his home on Sept. 18, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1946, to Wilmer and Alice June (Case) Klundt. He graduated from Senior High and later received his Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Montana College.

He married Karen Miller on April 16, 1977. They had two beloved children, Kent and Kathleen.

Jerry is survived by his children, Kent Klundt and Kathleen Klundt of Billings; grandchildren Reef, Suny, Irie, Xavier, and Shelby.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen on June 26, 2018.

Per Jerry's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.