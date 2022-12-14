Our rainbow baby Jesse Cole Wollmann was born Aug. 17, in Billings, and went to be with our Lord in heaven on Dec. 7.

Jesse was a vibrant little boy who had such an infectious smile and positive energy around everyone he met. He was a happy baby and had big blue eyes to melt your heart. He was ridiculously strong and had just hit his last milestone of standing up on his own. He loved cuddling and watching everything around him. His best friend was his Pitbull Beau who will miss him. Jesse will be greatly missed by so many people beyond words.

He is preceded in death by his sister Skylar Mina Wollmann; (maternal) great-grandmother Carmen Short Bull; great-great-grandfathers Jesse Cuellar and Cencho Garcia; grandfather Rudy Aquilar; (paternal) June and Dave Borland, and Audrey Wollmann.

He is survived by his mother Octavia Hatch and his father Casey Wollmann; maternal great-great-grandmother Katie Cuellar; great-grandparents Pedro and Roberta Najar; grandparents Misty Aquilar and William Brent Hatch; aunts and uncles Olga (Eric) Gutierrez, Carlos (Madison) Najar, Paige Hatch and Chloe Hatch; cousins Anjelia and Miguel Gutierrez, Cruz and Mila Najar, Javiar Villarreal; and so many other cousins and extended family; paternal grandparents Zandra Wollmann, Rex (Diane) Wollmann; aunt Brandy (Josh) Taylor and cousin Xander Taylor.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with a reception to follow at All Nation Christian Church, 2520 Fifth Ave. South.

