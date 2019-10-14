{{featured_button_text}}

RYEGATE — Jessie Stella Sterling Zeier, 86, of Ryegate died of complications of a stroke Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Whispering Pines Personal Care Home in Roundup.

Memorial celebration will take place at the Ryegate gym at 1 pm Saturday, Oct. 19. A luncheon will follow at the Ryegate Senior Citizens Center. Cremation has taken place; the family will lay Mom’s ashes to her final resting place on her ranch at a later date.

Jessie was born August 5, 1933, at the family ranch on Careless Creek in Ryegate to Jess R and Stella (Rowland) Sterling. Jessie was named after her father’s distant cousin ‘Jessie James’ so the name has carried through generations. Jessie attended school in Ryegate and graduated in 1951. She married Robert ‘Bob’ James Zeier in Columbus on March 13, 1951 and became mother to son Sterling (Pamela) Zeier of Golden, Colo., and daughter Robin Ann Zeier (Darrell) Lemmon of Ryegate.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Michelle Zeier (Scott Hermance) of Commerce City, Colo., Zane (Adrienne) Zeier of Miami, Fla., Curtis Jess Lemmon of Ryegate, and Jyll Lemmon McDonald (Ty) of Bozeman, great-grandchildren, Zoey Zeier, Jackson Zeier, Kymber McDonald and Baby McDonald due in Dec.

