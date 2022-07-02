Jewell Hall

On June 28, our beautiful Jewel Hall went home to be with Jesus. Her family was by her side, standing in faith, as she was welcomed into the arms of her Savior.
A celebration of Jewel's life will be held on July 5th at 3 p.m. at New Life Church in Billings, 3950 Temple Place. Following the service, we will have a meal in the New Life Youth Center. We thank you all for the support and prayers as we navigate life without our precious Jewel.
For a complete obituary, please visit https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4968324/Hall-Jewel/index.php.
