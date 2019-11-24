{{featured_button_text}}

Jill Fitzgerald, 40, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019 in Billings. A memorial service will be held at Cremation & Funeral Gallery on Saturday Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries