Jill Marie Lynch

On July 26, 2020, Jill Marie Lynch graduated to the side of Jesus, after complications with open heart surgery. She was 56. A resilient follower of Christ, Jill will always be remembered for her love of others and God. She loved her way to heaven by first giving to her family and by home schooling her children, Micah and Mikale. She gave to them her curiosity for all things biblical, historical, and educational. She was immensely proud of her kids, not only because they became amazing people, but because they love Jesus above all else.

Jill had just begun the second phase of her teaching life with her one-year old grandsons Oliver and Leo, with zoo visits and reading them a gazillion books. Scott had the honor of being married to Jill Marie five days shy of 33 years. Jill grew to love motorcycle trips with Scott, traversing the back roads of Montana. Jill battled a few chronic conditions that severely complicated her health and limited her mobility. She fought hard to her last day, motivated to be with the family she loved so dear. We are forever grateful for Jill Marie Lynch. She made us better people by her unwavering faith, resiliency, and love for those in her life.