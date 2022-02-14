Sadly announcing the death of Jillian Margaret Burt, born June 28, 1973, and passing Feb. 8, 2022 at 48.
Jill is survived by her husband Josh, and children Alex and Sarah Coddington, and Joshua James Burt, her mother Mary and stepfather Denny Zent, two brothers Michael Coddington and Josh Peterson, and granddaughter Maddy Kraus. Missing her also are her friends Aimee and Mickey Haran, and John Koch. Jill was cremated Feb. 11th, after a family viewing.
