 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jillian Margaret Burt

  • 0

Sadly announcing the death of Jillian Margaret Burt, born June 28, 1973, and passing Feb. 8, 2022 at 48.

Jill is survived by her husband Josh, and children Alex and Sarah Coddington, and Joshua James Burt, her mother Mary and stepfather Denny Zent, two brothers Michael Coddington and Josh Peterson, and granddaughter Maddy Kraus. Missing her also are her friends Aimee and Mickey Haran, and John Koch. Jill was cremated Feb. 11th, after a family viewing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not leave these items in your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News