Jim Adams, 85, of Billings, died on June 25, 2019. The youngest of 11 children, he was born in Valley City, ND, on September 25, 1933. After graduating high school, he served in the Air Force from 1952-1956. He received a GI Bill and attended Montana State College of Bozeman, graduating with a Geology degree in 1960. After college, he began his career as an Independent Consulting Geologist for 35 years; he loved his job.

He married Delores in 1961 and affectionately referred to her as 'navely.' Jim was baptized in 1970 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a faithful servant for 49 years.

Jim's interests included fishing and coin collecting, although his greatest joy was teaching the Bible to many students over the years. He loved to assure them of the hope of the resurrection and the promise of a paradise earth.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; and one sister, Joyce Baldwin, of Bismarck, ND. Cremation has taken place.

