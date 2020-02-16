Jim Diede
Jim Diede

Jim Diede, 87, passed away Feb. 2, 2020 at his home in Bigfork surrounded by his immediate family.

A small service was held in Bigfork on Feb. 4, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be July 11, 2020 in Billings. Time and location of the memorial will be distributed by family and posted in the Billings Gazette. Full obituary at www.buffalohillfh.com.

