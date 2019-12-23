Surrounded by family Jim F. Bromenshenk, 71, passed peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019, in Billings. Jim was born in Billings on Nov. 2, 1948, to Walter and Florence (Zimmerman) Bromenshenk, the youngest of five children and a member of a large extended family. Hanging out and getting into trouble with siblings and cousins, raising Grand Champion steers, riding motorcycles, Jim was the neat and classy dresser showing everyone how it was done. He grew up knowing the value of hard work and dedication. Jim retired from Cummins Rocky Mountain in 2015. He was a lifetime member of the BMC. He loved hill climbing and became one of the most well-respected crew chiefs the club has ever seen. Jim’s most defining characteristic was his willingness to help anyone who needed a hand. There are many who will forever be indebted to him for his unflinching kindness and devotion.
Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Reich; brothers Gerald and Wayne Bromenshenk. He is loved and remembered by his children Kevin (Sally) Bromenshenk and LeAnn Heitz (Brandon); his sister Vivian Lopez; grandchildren Hailey, Colby, and Cash.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be given to a charity of your choice in Jim’s name.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, and a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Condolences may be shared online at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
