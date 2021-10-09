Jim Hoover was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Fort Benton, Montana. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Jackstone Creek outside of Absarokee where he attended school, graduating in 1960. He died on Sept. 24, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Jim married Mary Lou Woltermann on June 17, 1967, in Columbus, Montana where they lived and raised their two children, Lori and Chad.

Jim served in the United States Army for 2 years and then graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1970. He worked for USDA Wildlife Services as a District Supervisor serving the ranchers of Montana for 36 years.

When Jim retired, he was honored with the esteemed Bill Spalsbury Award for Professionalism for the Western Region of the United States. He was also awarded the Flock Guardian from the Montana Woolgrowers Association. Jim's work ethic was above reproach, and he was honored to serve the ranchers of Montana.