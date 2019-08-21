Jim (James) Holmlund passed away on Sunday, August 18 at the Springs Memory Care Unit at age 79. He was born in Miles City on March 22, 1940, and as a Lutheran pastor served three Montana parishes: Valier, Ronan, and Big Timber. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and is survived by his wife Carolyn, three children, and six grandchildren. A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings. Contributions in Jim's memory may be given to The Springs Memory Care or King of Glory Lutheran Church.
