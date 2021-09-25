Jim Mallory, 79, of Huntley MT died on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN. He moved to Billings when he was nine years old. Jim graduated from Senior High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Army. Upon returning to Billings, he attended college at Eastern Montana College. Jim worked at Associated Engineers. Him and his partners started their own engineering business after leaving Associated Engineers. Jim's favorite pastimes were playing golf and lapidary, which he enjoyed with many friends. His love of golf led him to spend winters in Arizona with his wife Linda.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda, his daughters Kippi (Mike) Mang and Kerri (Brandon) Lawrence, his son Michael (Meagan) Blessing and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Oct. 1 at Smith's Funeral Home on 27th Street in Billings, MT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
