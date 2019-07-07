Jim Reynolds, servant of God and people, passed away July 3, 2019, at age 84 from pancreatic cancer. He was a long time resident of Montana, serving as a priest for twenty-five years, then as a Licensed Addiction Counselor until the very end. He was known for his loving acceptance of everyone he met.
Jim was born to George & Loretta (Dugan) Reynolds on August 22, 1935, in Rapid City, South Dakota, moved to Montana as a child, and was raised in Billings. He graduated from Billings Central in 1953 and Carroll College in 1957. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1961 and served at Holy Rosary Church in Billings; Sacred Heart Parish in Miles City including the mission Jordan; St Ann’s Cathedral in Great Falls; St. Patrick’s in Billings including missions at Hysham, Custer, and Pompey’s Pillar; and Immaculate Conception Parish in Wolf Point. Throughout those years, he served as an educator in parish schools before leaving the priesthood in 1985.
Jim continued his service to others as a counselor in private practice with his partners Tom Ferro and Michelle Pittack. He relished helping others deepen their faith through participation in Cursillos and officiating many marriages, baptisms and funerals. Jim considered marrying Patricia in 1992 to be the apex of his life.
Jim is survived by his wife Patricia and brothers Tom (Bobbie) and Mike (Rosie) Reynolds. Jim deeply loved his 16 nieces/nephews, his three stepchildren and their collective families! Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Loretta Reynolds and his sister Mary Jo Dwyer (Pat).
A viewing will be offered Monday, July 8, 6-8 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Home. The vigil will be held at St. Pius Church on Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be at St. Pius Church on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. Please see www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for more details
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.