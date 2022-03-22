 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Roat

GRASS RANGE — Paul J. “Jim” Roat, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, March 21 at his home. At his request, cremation has taken place; services are pending. An obituary will be shared when complete.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Jim's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

