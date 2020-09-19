× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Verzuh, beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and friend passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Julie Welle Verzuh, who predeceased him in 2019.

Jim was born in June 1935, in the Colorado mining town of Crested Butte. He spent his youth here, with his younger sister Nancy, and his father and mother, Rudy, and Esther Verzuh. After high school, Jim attended Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, spent two years in the U.S. Army, and graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in civil engineering.

Jim married Julie Welle in 1959, settling first in Dillon, Colorado, then moving to Denver and eventually to Billings, Montana, in 1969. They raised four sons together, providing a safe and loving home. After the sons left home, Jim and Julie enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and in Europe. They moved to Bozeman in 2008.

Jim had a distinguished career as a registered professional engineer, spending 32 years with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation where he rose to become a Regional Engineer. His expertise led to requests by the World Bank to consult on projects in Nepal and The Philippines. He was honored by the National Society of Professional Engineers in 1984 as the Engineer of the Year.