Jimmy 'Jim' Herbert Heine
Jimmy “Jim” Herbert Heine, age 85, passed away peacefully in Billings, on Aug. 5, 2021, due to Parkinson's Disease. Jim was born on Dec. 3, 1935, in Billings, to Henrick and Katherina Heine.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Mountview Cemetery. Luncheon to follow.

Please see full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.

