These beautiful words from Jo-Ann (Jody) Nunley Stanaway were written by her years ago, yet still acted upon day after day until her time of death: "Plans for my life are to continue serving others in whatever way God has chosen for me to do, wherever and whenever that may be. My goal is to uplift someone each day as I try to become a blessing to others." She knew how to put that mindset into action. Each of us can try to adopt that goal even more deeply as we say an Earthly goodbye to her.

To everyone's surprise, during the evening on May 26, 2023, Jody died unexpectedly and quickly of natural causes in her home, which is how she hoped she would pass from Earth into God's kingdom. She had taken communion that afternoon and received a pastor's blessing while attending a friend's funeral, which possibly was a unique beginning of crossing the bridge to her own divine meeting with God that same day. The tears of sadness and depth of grief can be lessened by remembering the genuine faith she held toward our Lord's plan. Jody is safe in His arms.

Jody now joins her many relatives and special friends in Heaven. Her parents, Audrey Mosier Nunley and Roy Nunley; her sister, Shirley Nunley Oaks; and daughter, Carrie Brinkman McCann (with husband John) might be at the front of the line to welcome her into Heaven's gates, along with many other relatives and friends who preceded her. Imagine that reunion!

Survivors from Jody's first marriage with Fred Brinkman include her son, Mantz Brinkman (sons David and Daniel); her daughter, Jan Kvilhaug (husband Lee, their son Jacob and daughter Krista); Carrie and John McCann's son, Zach; nephew, Greg Oaks; cousins, and relations from Fred's family. Survivors from her second marriage include her husband, Don Stanaway and his family, including Skip and Crystal, Scott and Tracy, Sue, Daren, Tucker and Kari with Landen and Stella, Tate and Kim with Ethan and Ava, Piper, Stori and Payton. Jo-Ann linked arms with so many wonderful friends - too many to mention, but you know who you are! She would give a lasting hug to each of you if she could, just one more time with a heartfelt embrace. She would want to thank each of you who cherished time together and who recognized her inspiration and endurance through life.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Faith Chapel, where she attended regularly, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Please use the Broadwater entrance. Jody's remains will be placed in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at a later date. Also, Jody's family tree can be found at Rose Park.

If you'd like ideas for memorials, a check can be made to a philanthropic educational organization which helps women advance through education. Send to "P.E.O. Chapter E" at 1527 Caleb Court in Billings, MT 59105 or another idea would be to contribute to the "Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools" at 415 N. 30th in Billings, MT 59101.

Let us all move forward with Jody's mindset of: "It's always up to you to choose what you're going to celebrate today." Jody would want to celebrate each of you who knew her for making her life extra bright.

