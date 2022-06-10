 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jo Ann Kuhns

Jo Ann Kuhns

BILLINGS - Jo Ann Kuhns, 86, was led home by our Lord (and her beloved Eldon) on June 3, 2022, the day before what would have been his 89th birthday.

She missed him immensely — he was the love of her life!

Jo Ann was the Agricultural Manager of JCK Farms in Milford, Nebraska, a title she held until the day of her passing. As an astute business woman, she was a driving force. She always got what she wanted! She loved to travel, loved to shop and dearly loved her family and friends. She also loved to give. She was a generous supporter of many local and national charities.

In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations being made to one of the following charities: St. Jude Children's Hospital; Doane College, Crete, Nebraska; or the Alberta Bair Theater Children's Education Program.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine; her granddaughter, Margot; and many beloved family and friends.

A life celebration will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

