BILLINGS - Jo Ann Kuhns, 86, was led home by our Lord (and her beloved Eldon) on June 3, the day before what would have been his 89th birthday.
She missed him immensely - he was the love of her life!
Jo Ann was the Agricultural Manager of JCK Farms in Milford, Nebraska, a title she held until the day of her passing. As an astute business woman, she was a driving force. She always got what she wanted! She loved to travel, loved to shop and dearly loved her family and friends. She also loved to give. She was a generous supporter of many local and national charities.
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations being made to one of the following charities: St. Jude Children's Hospital; Doane College, Crete, Nebraska; or the Alberta Bair Theater Children's Education Program.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine; her granddaughter, Margot; and many beloved family and friends.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
