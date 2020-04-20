Jo Ann Niemi

Jo Ann Wattles Niemi
Jo passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Edgewood Vista. She was born in Longview, Washington, on April 27, 1933, to Thelma Haugen Reese and Stephen Hugh 'Curley' Reese.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia Richardson, Steven Reece and John Reece; her grandchild Casey; her first husband, Garland Wattles; and her second husband, Toi Niemi. She is survived by her sons, Larry Wattles (Gina) of Sebastian, Florida; Gary Wattles (Denise) of Billings; Terry Wattles (Jan) of Billings; Barry Wattles (Kathy) of Billings.
Jo has four sons, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren!
Jo lived in Billings; Yuma, Arizona; and Kelso, Washington; returning to Billings in 2012, where she lived at Morning Star before moving to Edgewood Vista.
The family wants to thank the staff at both places for loving Jo and caring for her. Also thank you to the hospice staff who cared for her this past six months.
The family will hold a memorial service later this year in Billings.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
