Jo Anne Arney

BILLINGS - A kind, considerate, soft spoken lady who grew up in the small town of Absarokee, graduating from high school in 1956. She married Charles Arney and had three children: Crystal, Curtis & Sherri.

Jo Anne later moved to Billings where she worked at KG Men's Store then Cenex as a cashier until retiring at age 67. She enjoyed many years residing with her daughter Sherri on Clark Avenue. She loved her pets, flowers, a good cup of coffee and visiting with friends & family.

She is survived by her son Curtis (Marlene) Arney; grandchildren: Jennifer Gerttula, Kimberly Arney & Justin (Raechyl) Arney and four great-granddaughters: Paige, Lily, Harlen & Oakley; great-grandsons: Dylan and one on the way (due Aug. 1), along with many special friends, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two daughters Crystal Gerttula & Sherri Johonson grandson Travis Gerttula, parents Joseph & Dorothy Campell, brother Eugene Campell and sister Shirley Linn.

We know she would want to extend a sincere thanks to granddaughter Kimberly for the special care & personal assistance. Also to Sharla Lane and all those at Aspen View, Chapel Court at St Johns.

Memorial service at Dahl Funeral Chapel Saturday June 18 at 2 p.m.