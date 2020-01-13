After living a rich and fulfilling life, Jo Gonzales passed peacefully on Jan 8, 2020. Jo was born on Feb. 6, 1931 to Richard and Viola Fernandez and is the oldest of 12 children. She married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Gonzales, on Dec. 21, 1947. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Ron, Rodger, and Ann. Dick and Jo raised their family in Bridger, where they operated the Bridger Dry Cleaners. Later, they became managers of a CR Anthony clothing store in Bridger, which eventually took them to Forsyth. Dick and Jo retired in Billings to be closer to their family.
There was no question that Jo was sassy and quick-witted. She was also known for her kind heart and being generous to a fault. If she could do something to help you, she would. Jo was an excellent seamstress; she could look at something and recreate it with no pattern. Her artistry and creativity made her well known at Billings craft fairs. Jo was an active member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered for both Alberta Bair Theater and St Vincent Hospital.
Jo is survived by her son Ron (Sheryl), her daughter Ann, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, son Rodger, son-in-law Dwight, and grandson Cory.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church with luncheon to follow. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
