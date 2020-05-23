Joan E. Hart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joan Phyllis Eickelberg Hart, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 81, at Hunter's Pointe on May 20, 2020. Joan was born April 19, 1939, in Billings MT. She was the first of five children born to Robert and Lois (Simineo) Eickelberg.

Joan married Arthur Hart on Oct. 18, 1958, at the Mayflower Congregational Church in Billings. They were married for 56 years before Art's passing in 2015.

The family moved to Helena in 1971, after Art completed his master's degree in Vocational Rehab, the family moved to Helena in 1971. Joan was employed as a legal secretary

She later became a purchasing agent for St. Peter's Hospital where she worked until her retirement.

Joan loved flowers, her beautiful gardens and hummingbirds. She also enjoyed music and family game nights. She will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken and her potato salad.