Joan E. Wilson

Joan Wilson of Bozeman, died on June 23, 2021.

She was born Joan Elizabeth Wilson to Helen (Orcutt) and Harold D. (Pete) Wilson on July 13, 1930, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was later joined in the family by two sisters, Nancy (Pearcy Wilson Orcutt) of Corvallis, Oregon, and Sally (Stan Judd) of Fairbury, Nebraska. Joan graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1949 and went on to attend her father's alma mater, Iowa State University. Her formal education included a bachelor's from Iowa State University (ISU) and ultimately a Master of Science in Mathematics from Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. She taught at the Iowa School for the Deaf as well as in Three Forks and was a math instructor at several colleges and universities. Joan lived and worked in Billings, MT for many years. After retiring from teaching, she went on to become a Certified Financial Planner. She had a brilliant mind and an affinity for numbers. By pairing those gifts with her careers, she was successful in helping many people.

During her time at ISU, she met Bob Mead, whom she married on Oct. 24, 1953. Joan and Bob had five children: Renée (Jim Korth), Georgette (Jay Hantz), Rob (Sandra Balls), Jodie (Rod Palmer) and Danielle (Jeff Skjelver).