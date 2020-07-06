Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joan E. Zormeir, 89, of Billings, formerly of Lewistown, died Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020, in Billings of natural causes.

A complete obituary will be released when completed. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be posted online www.cloydfuneralhome.com.