Joan Elizabeth Starr

Joan Elizabeth Lear was born during the Great Depression, on April 7, 1934, to Van and Vera Sandstrom Lear. Soon after her birth in Williamsport, PA, her family returned to Vera's hometown of Felch, located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Joan spent the first 3 years of her life in the home of her Swedish immigrant grandparents in Felch.

When her father found work in Cleveland, OH, he moved the entire family. It was there, in the working-class neighborhoods of Cleveland, that Joan grew up in abject poverty. She was an excellent student and a loving daughter and sister. While in high school, she worked at a local butcher shop, even becoming a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America. She was very proud of how tough she could be despite her small stature. Her driving desire was to rise above the circumstances of her childhood.

Her life-long dream of becoming an elementary school teacher became a reality when she joined the Ohio Teacher Cadet Training Program in 1953. She student taught in rural schools around Chagrin Falls and taught her first year at Bainbridge Elementary School. She and her sister, Nancy, roomed together in the attic apartment of local teachers, Leighton and Vivian Starr. She became very close to "Mother and Father Starr". Mother Starr decided that Joan would be the perfect match for her eldest son, Sterling, and wrote to him that he should make great haste in arranging another visit home. Fortunately, his aeronautical engineering job in San Diego required him to travel to Dayton, OH, to the largest wind tunnel available at the time to test supersonic jet flight controls. He made the requested home visit and was smitten! The long-distance relationship included many letters and a total of 5 in-person dates. On their sixth date, Joan and Sterling were married in the Lutheran Church in Chagrin Falls, in a double ceremony with sister Nancy and her husband, Joe.

Joan and Sterling packed up the red '57 T-bird convertible and drove out to San Diego via the California coastline for their honeymoon. Joan finished up her bachelor's degree at San Diego State University. She taught 1st grade in San Diego schools for 7 years.

Joan was a devoted wife to Sterling. She supported his career by hosting many important people in his corporation, and, later, foreign dignitaries were entertained in their home with wonderful food and delightful conversation. Joan was the consummate hostess. The Turkish Minister of Defense was so taken with her that he invited her to Mt. Ararat for a personally-guided visit to the site of Noah's Ark. She received so many lovely gifts from her admirers, which is what her visitors became after meeting her. She entertained family and friends regularly until Sterling's passing in 2018.

Joan spent 30 years "vacationing" in the deserts of California, Nevada, and Texas, and in small towns throughout the US supporting Sterling in his passion for soaring. These hot, dusty trips were frequently accompanied by car trouble and late night, long-distance drives by Joan to retrieve Sterling when he was unable to return to the airport. Joan spent many hours with Sterling in soybean fields in the midwest and in cactus fields in Texas dismantling the glider, getting it onto the trailer, and hauling it back to the airport. She not-so-secretly hated it, but she was fiercely determined to support her husband in whatever he pursued.

Joan relished her most important "job" as a mother! She devoted her life to her son, Brian, who was born in 1964 and created a loving environment in which he could learn and flourish. Despite not liking pets herself, Joan let Brian design a hamster maze made from clear plastic tunnels so his hamsters could explore their surroundings. The creation took up the entire sunroom! Joan didn't mind a bit. She nurtured Brian's creativity and his love of all things airplane. Though it was with some trepidation, she was at the airport when Brian soloed in a glider at age 14. She cheered him on when he soloed in a powered airplane at 16. She wanted the very best for him, so she drove him 30 miles each way to a Christian high school in Keene, TX, until he had his driver's license. Those commutes were precious times for her. She enrolled in Southwestern Adventist University in Keene so she could take classes while Brian was in school. By the time Brian could drive himself, Joan was only 4 credits shy of a second Bachelor's degree, this time in Biblical Studies and Religion.

In 1991, Joan faced breast cancer head-on and with great dignity. She survived the arduous treatment by reminding herself that her first grandchild would be born when she was finished. Her granddaughter arrived a month early in December 1991, and Joan became a Grandma! It was hard to know which she liked better, mothering or grandmothering.

In 1993, Joan and Sterling moved to Billings in time for Brian to begin his career in pediatrics at Billings Clinic. It was a no-brainer that they would retire wherever Brian and his family lived. Joan was devoted to her granddaughter, Megan, and was so delighted when baby Justin joined the crew in 1994. She was a significant part of homeschooling Megan and Justin from 1st grade through graduation. Brian and his wife, Ali, became surrogate parents to several children through the years, but Joan had two clear favorites, Jeff Clark and Jessica Sperry. When Brian and Ali adopted two children in 2012, Joan was glad to be a grandma again. She loved Addi and Matthew from the moment she laid eyes on them. Joan and Sterling often picked up Addi, Matt, and their cousins Garick and Tristan, from Billings Christian School to take them to Wendy's or to get ice cream.

After Sterling passed away in 2018, Joan moved to Mission Ridge on the St. John's campus and, subsequently to The Vista and then to Moorberg Cottage. Her continuity of care was such a blessing to her and her family. We can't thank the staff of The Vista and Moorberg Cottage enough for their fantastic and loving care of Mom!!!

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Sterling Starr, as well as by her parents, 3 brothers, and their wives. She is survived by her son, Brian Starr, and his wife, Alisha Hurd Starr, of Joliet; her grandchildren Megan (Jake) Kerr of Boyd, Justin Starr of Joliet, Addison Starr of San Antonio, TX, Matthew Starr of Joliet, Jeffrey (Nicol) Clark of New Bern, NC. She is survived by her great-grandchildren Anika and Ryden Clark, and Michael, Paul, and Wyatt Kerr. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Lear Costanzo of Bristolville, OH; her brother Dale (Violet) Lear of Middlefield, OH; her sister-in-law Donna Starr Zadnik of Woodbridge, VA; her sister-in-law Sandra Starr McLachlan of Sebring, OH; her brother-in-law Gordon (Lily) Starr of San Francisco, CA; plus many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 18 at the Laurel, MT cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Billings Christian School Scholarship Fund - 4519 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59106.