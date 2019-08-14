Joan LeVern (Erickson) Fields was born on Feb. 15, 1932, to Benjamin Edward and Hazel Hall (Brown) Erickson in Roscoe. Her early childhood years were spent at Mysitc Lake, where her father worked for the Montana Power Company. There, she and her siblings attended a one-room school, but when they needed high school classes, the family moved to Absarokee for a brief period and then to Billings when her father was transferred by MPC.
Joan graduated from Billings Senior High in 1950. She attended the Billings Deaconess Hospital nursing program. She eloped to Big Timber with William ‘Bill’ Franklin Fields III on Jan. 26, 1955. They made their home in Billings. While raising five children, Joan worked as an LPN, mostly at Western Manor Nursing Home and the Deaconess Psychiatric Unit. Joan enjoyed the hobbies of singing, knitting and reading. She was known as a ‘helper in time of trouble’ for others. We were always amazed at how quickly she could put a meal together for a family in need of comfort and/or support. She has been a member of several churches, but most recently of Hope Evangelical Church.
Joan passed away on July 18, 2019, at Bella Terra Health Care in Billings. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Judith, who died at birth; her sister, Evadna Scott; her husband Bill; and son-in-law Ed Estill.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Jean) Erickson; and her five children and their families: Tomi Lynn (Dale) Alger, Allison Alger, Andrew (Holly) Alger; William ‘Skip’ (Cindy) Fields IV, Jennifer (Scott) Lewis; Dan (Paula) Fields, Phil Fields and Sonja (Aaron) Tuma; Nancy (Brock) Hodson, Erika Michelbach, Mandy Estill, Maria (Jerry) Crispin, Dillon (Kim) Hodson and Ashley Schwarz; Sheila (John) Howell, T.J. Howell and Ashley (Randy) Herzog. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings.
In memory and celebration of Joan Fields’ life, please donate an hour or two of your time to visit people who are homebound, in nursing homes or undergoing chemotherapy infusions.
Monetary donations in Joan’s name may be sent to the American Heart Association, the American Breast Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice.
