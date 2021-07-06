Joan Helen Runyan
Joan Helen Runyan, 91, of Billings, passed, June 22, 2021. Mass in honor of Joan will be 10 a.m. on Fri., July 9th at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Billings. www.Franzen-Davis.com
Joan Helen Runyan
