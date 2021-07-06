 Skip to main content
Joan Helen Runyan
Joan Helen Runyan

Joan Helen Runyan

Joan Helen Runyan, 91, of Billings, passed, June 22, 2021. Mass in honor of Joan will be 10 a.m. on Fri., July 9th at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Billings. www.Franzen-Davis.com

