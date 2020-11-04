Joan "Jo" Hakes Sciaini

In 1962, Joan moved to Los Angeles, where she met Camillo “Millo” Sciaini and married him in 1966. Although they didn't have children together, she grew close to his children and grandchildren. She became an expert in Italian cooking and hosted amazing meals for family and friends. Jo and Millo also shared a love of international travel, touring such countries as Egypt, China, South America and Europe.

She stayed in Los Angeles for several years after Millo's passing in 2002, but eventually her love for Montana and family history led her to Billings, where she purchased a condo. She persuaded both her sister Betty, as well as sister Jean and brother-in-law Roy, to move to Billings and into the same complex. Family connections were extremely important to her, and raucous multi-generation pinochle games were a part of maintaining and reinforcing that connection.

It was at the condos where she found love again with Jim Soumas Sr., and came to love his children and grandchildren as well. Jo and Jim both had a deep appreciation for family and travel. Together, they hosted dinners and parties, and every year would take an extended adventure vacation.