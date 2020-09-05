On Sep. 3, 2020, Joan Koch slipped the bonds of earth to be reunited with her brothers and parents. She was born June 9, 1937, to Raymond and Faith Koch. She attended Garfield School and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1955.
Joan graduated from Saint Vincent School of nursing in 1958 and got a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Education at Carroll College in 1962. She was a nursing instructor and supervisor at SCL for many years.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Roger Koch and Rawley 'Doc' Koch. She is survived by sisters, Susan Burton and Zenda Koch, both of Billings. She was a great nurse, a devoted sister and an awesome aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of her life is planned for after the pandemic. She would want everyone to be safe!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.