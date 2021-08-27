Joan Krause

Joan (Johnson) Krause was born on April 3rd, 1930, the 3rd of 4 daughters of C. Verne and Gladys Johnson of Ryegate, Montana. Joan passed away peacefully on August 23, 2021, with family at her side.

A woman of strong conviction, Joan was especially strong in her Christian faith, patriotism and dedication to her family and community. She enjoyed arts and crafts such as wheat weaving, sewing, and collecting depression glass. Joan was a talented, self-taught artist and found her strongest passion to be oil and watercolor painting. Many of her paintings are displayed in the homes of her family and friends.

Joan had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, PTA, the Lavina Volunteer Fire Department and served as a Golden Valley County Commissioner. She worked as a telephone operator, general store clerk and was a lifelong partner in a farm and ranch operation.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Elizabeth and Margaret, her son Pat, husband Walter Krause and great grandson Sid Lehfeldt. She is survived by her sister Eva Peterson, five children Marie (Bob) Lehfeldt, Rob (Valarie) Krause, Nancy (Jerry) Driscoll, Karl Krause, Delight Jenkins, 12 grandchildren and 20 Great grandchildren.