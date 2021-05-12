Joan L. George

Joan L. George passed away peacefully on Mother's Day May 9, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1931 in Mandan, North Dakota to Edward and Margorie Bieber. She married LaVern F. George on Nov. 22, 1952. In 1958, they made their home in Laurel, Montana. Mom was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Together they built a home with love and hard work that has been instilled into their children. They enjoyed fishing and camping with their family all around Montana. Mom cared for dad until he passed away in Feb. 1986.

Joan had a lot of love to give. She would never miss a birthday, and everyone knew to expect that happy birthday phone call where she would sing to them. Every Halloween she would wait until her grandkids and great grandkids would stop by, see their costumes, and give them a bag of treats.

Joan worked at the Laurel Nursing Home as the head housekeeper and loved the relationships she built with every resident.

She later met Spike Jenson, where their love for travel took them on many adventures including traveling with the wagon trains across the plains. Together they resided on a ranch in Columbus, Montana until his death.