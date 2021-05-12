Joan L. George
Joan L. George passed away peacefully on Mother's Day May 9, 2021 at home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 7, 1931 in Mandan, North Dakota to Edward and Margorie Bieber. She married LaVern F. George on Nov. 22, 1952. In 1958, they made their home in Laurel, Montana. Mom was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Together they built a home with love and hard work that has been instilled into their children. They enjoyed fishing and camping with their family all around Montana. Mom cared for dad until he passed away in Feb. 1986.
Joan had a lot of love to give. She would never miss a birthday, and everyone knew to expect that happy birthday phone call where she would sing to them. Every Halloween she would wait until her grandkids and great grandkids would stop by, see their costumes, and give them a bag of treats.
Joan worked at the Laurel Nursing Home as the head housekeeper and loved the relationships she built with every resident.
She later met Spike Jenson, where their love for travel took them on many adventures including traveling with the wagon trains across the plains. Together they resided on a ranch in Columbus, Montana until his death.
She has spent the last 17 years with her best friend Rueben Roehl. They took many trips back to the Dakotas to visit her family and friends. They loved their evening rides enjoying Montana's beautiful wildlife and scenery. Their favorite past time was watching RFD, polka, and Molly B TV.
Joan is survived by her sister Janice (Dallas) Ingles, her son Edward (Lynn) George, their kids Rebecca (Ryan) Ricci & Joshua (Lindsay) George, her Daughter Sharon Jorgenson, and her kids Owen (Morgan) Porter & Christine Jorgenson and her Daughter Cynthia Cellmer and her kids Matthew (Renae) Cellmer, Ashley (Stewart) Cash, Brittney Cellmer, and Michael Cellmer. She was blessed with 14 great grandchildren. Cael, Peyton, Alexis, Brooklyn, Aliyah, Trenton, Madisyn, Aria, Garett, Kaeson, Olivia, Damian, Lily, and Logan.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 14 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Interment will be in the Laurel Cemetery and a Reception will be held at the Union Hall immediately following the graveside service.
