Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 11, 1953 in Billings.

A celebration of life will be held at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers to the family, please make a donation to SmileTrain or a charity of one's choice in Joan's name.