Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 11, 1953 in Billings.
A celebration of life will be held at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers to the family, please make a donation to SmileTrain or a charity of one's choice in Joan's name.
For the full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.