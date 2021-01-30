 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger
0 entries

Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger

Joan Leslie (Austin) Branger went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2021. She was born Oct. 11, 1953 in Billings.

A celebration of life will be held at Chancey's Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd, Huntley on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers to the family, please make a donation to SmileTrain or a charity of one's choice in Joan's name.

For the full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News