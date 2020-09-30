Joan Marie Kimmet

Joan was born in Benson, Minnesota, on May 18, 1932. She was the oldest of 10 children of Joe and Lorena Eve. Her family moved often with Joe's job as a Band Director, living throughout Montana in Belt, Geraldine, Stanford and Poplar. The family then moved to Great Falls, where Joan graduated from the College of Great Falls. Joan was a teacher, starting in a one-room schoolhouse outside of Scobey. Her passion was music, not only as a music teacher but as a choir director in many congregations. Her beautiful, booming voice was unmistakable. When you heard it, there was no doubt that Joan was in the house!

She married Leo Kimmet on Valentine's Day of 1953 in Poplar. Joan and Leo lived in Great Falls until 1974, when they moved the family for Leo's job with the railroad to Billings in 1974. After his retirement in 1988, Leo and Joan were able to enjoy their retirement years together, sharing time between Arizona and Montana.

Joan was a very caring and religious woman. She was active in church choirs, was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters and the Red Hat Society. Family was extremely important to her, and Joan was an excellent role model to her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

