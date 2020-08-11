Joan Melvina Evans Machler

Our beloved Mom, Gramma, and Great-Gramma, peacefully passed away at the 93, on August 6, 2020 to join her true love and best friend, husband Frank. Whom way, asked her to marry him on their first date before they were even out of the ranch driveway. Her reply was, ‘Yes, but I have to graduate high school first'.
In 1945, at the age of 18, she married Frank J. Machler, Jr., where she joined his on the Machler's cattle and sheep ranch, on the Goulding Creek outside of Roundup Her husband passed away in 1969; however, she spent the rest of her 75 years on the ranch and joked about how the postal service had changed her address four times and she had not ever left the place. She will always be remembered for her quick smile, laughter gentle sense of humor. The grandchildren were kept transfixed by her rich and in stories of the adventures of her life on the ranch.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents: George Evans and Carol Mattice Evans; husband; all siblings, including: brothers John and George Evans; sisters Natalie Popovich and Latitia Crabtree-Wilce; son Frank Joseph III, and daughter Janell.
Survivors include her children: Stephen Machler, Lynette Beres, and Lissa Machler; grandchildren Frank Joseph Machler IV, Seth Machler, Sarah Killorn, Michael Machler and Jordan Machler, Shane Beres, Michael Beres and Nickolaus Beres; niece, Pat whom she grew up. Cremation has taken place. Her family and friends will celebrate her life with a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens 1704 Central Avenue, Billings, MT.
Many Blessings, Momma. Love you dearly.
To leave condolences for the family please visit www.wierfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.