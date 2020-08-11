Joan Melvina Evans Machler

Our beloved Mom, Gramma, and Great-Gramma, peacefully passed away at the 93, on August 6, 2020 to join her true love and best friend, husband Frank. Whom way, asked her to marry him on their first date before they were even out of the ranch driveway. Her reply was, ‘Yes, but I have to graduate high school first'.

In 1945, at the age of 18, she married Frank J. Machler, Jr., where she joined his on the Machler's cattle and sheep ranch, on the Goulding Creek outside of Roundup Her husband passed away in 1969; however, she spent the rest of her 75 years on the ranch and joked about how the postal service had changed her address four times and she had not ever left the place. She will always be remembered for her quick smile, laughter gentle sense of humor. The grandchildren were kept transfixed by her rich and in stories of the adventures of her life on the ranch.