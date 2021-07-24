Joan (Morman) Geck

Joan, while a stay-at-home mom, baked homemade breads, gardened, canned vegetables and fruits, and cooked up a storm to feed her growing family and anyone who stopped in to visit. Her passion of sewing was evident from an early age as Joan sewed for her family and friends. She was truly an accomplished seamstress, sewing everything from her own wedding dress, clothes for her children and grandchildren, including prom and bridesmaid dresses. She even found time to sew for others. Some of her final projects included vestments for the parish priests and the Bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls, her brother, Deacon Eugene Morman, and nephew, Fr. David Morman, as well as the five liturgical banner sets that hang at her home parish of St. Pius X. She also shared her quilting expertise, sewing quilts for her children and grandchildren. She won many blue ribbons at the Yellowstone County Fair with her quilts. She shared her cross stitch with family and friends which she and Bud would matte and frame for gifts. Joan also enjoyed and was quite competitive in League Bowling for years.