Joan (Morman) Geck, 88, of Billings, passed away the morning of July 18, 2021. Joan was born on Sept. 7, 1932, to John and Helen Morman in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, one of seven children. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School in 1950. Joan married Clemens (Bud) Geck on Nov. 13, 1951. Joan was a devoted wife and loving mother of seven children.
Joan, while a stay-at-home mom, baked homemade breads, gardened, canned vegetables and fruits, and cooked up a storm to feed her growing family and anyone who stopped in to visit. Her passion of sewing was evident from an early age as Joan sewed for her family and friends. She was truly an accomplished seamstress, sewing everything from her own wedding dress, clothes for her children and grandchildren, including prom and bridesmaid dresses. She even found time to sew for others. Some of her final projects included vestments for the parish priests and the Bishop of the Diocese of Great Falls, her brother, Deacon Eugene Morman, and nephew, Fr. David Morman, as well as the five liturgical banner sets that hang at her home parish of St. Pius X. She also shared her quilting expertise, sewing quilts for her children and grandchildren. She won many blue ribbons at the Yellowstone County Fair with her quilts. She shared her cross stitch with family and friends which she and Bud would matte and frame for gifts. Joan also enjoyed and was quite competitive in League Bowling for years.
Joan was active in parish life at St. Pius X, where she was a member of the St. Michael's Circle of Catholic Daughters. She continued to bake and serve rolls for Sunday morning coffee and meals at the church until she was unable to physically do so.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Clemens; parents, John and Helen Morman; father and mother-in-law, Philip and Rose Geck; in-laws, LaVonne Morman, Ernest Renner, Edward Renner and Donald Geck. She leaves behind her children, Marie (Wayne) Bickford, Joel Stuber, Carleen (Jack) Olson, Charles (Robin) Geck, Nancy Goe, Douglas Geck and Kristie Meagher; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Morman, Walter (Phyllis) Morman, Glenn (JoAnn) Morman, Eugene (Marilyn) Morman; sisters, Erma (John) Jabakowsky and Doris Oster; in-laws, Teresa Renner, Richard (Helen) Geck, Arlene (Richard) Urff, Phyllis (Brownie) Teague, MaryAnn Geck, Robert (Lois) Geck, Dennis (Kathy) Geck, Nadine (Dennis) DelaBarre and Kellan (Licia) Geck; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A special thank you to Donna Meyers for bringing communion to Joan daily and to the Stillwater Hospice staff for the great care and expertise they showed to Joan and her family.
Funeral arrangements by Michelotti-Sawyers. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, followed by the Rosary/Liturgy, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the St. Pius X website: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
