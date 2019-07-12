On May 23, 2019, Joan Murphy Jonkel,, 83 died at her home in Missoula. Born on August 26, 1935 in Red Lodge, MT to Jessie Mae Price Murphy and John Bernard Murphy, Joan was raised in Laurel with siblings Robert and Margo. After high school, Joan attended the U of M, attaining an M.A. in Literary Criticism, where she met her husband Charles Jonkel in 1957. They would have two children, James and Elizabeth. After several years of residing in Canada, the family returned to Missoula in 1974, Joan enrolled at the UM Law School, later practicing in employment law and discrimination in Missoula.
Joan was well known in the legal world and established strong ties to the community. She sat on various political, art and cultural boards in Missoula. For Joan, life was best lived well through family, friends, conversation, and the various celebrations of the year. Joan will be remembered for the special effort she took to make everyone feel included. She was truly one of a kind, and the mark she left on her community and on the lives of those around her will not be forgotten.
Joan leaves behind in sorrow her son James, daughter Elizabeth, niece Kate Ybarra, and her brother Robert Murphy, as well as their families. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margo Murphy Jerrim, and her husband Charles.
Cremation has taken place and her remains with be interred with her parents and sister in the Laurel Cemetery. If you would like to share a fond memory of Joan, please email jonkelfamily@hotmail.com.
