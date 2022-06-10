DAYTON, WY - Joan Scott, 74, of Dayton, Wyoming passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, with her daughter, Julie, by her side.

She was born February 25, 1948, in Houston, Texas to Rodney and Jane (Weeren) Diemer; Joan was raised in Houston and Brenham, Texas. Along with her twin sister, Jean, she attended the University of Wyoming, majoring in Art. It was while attending the University of Wyoming that she met her husband, Thomas (Tom) W. Scott.

They were married on August 23, 1969, and made their first home together in Story, WY. Following Tom's banking career, they moved to Billings, MT, to raise their family. While in Billings, Joan was involved with several local non-profits and owned and operated Intermountain Equestrian Center.

Her favorite activities centered around her family, gardening, showing horses, fly fishing and her love of art.

Joan traveled around the U.S. and Canada showing horses for over 20 years winning National Championships in both countries. Her favorite event was reining, and she loved competing on her beloved horse, Motor Scooter.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother; she loved creating art pieces, doing art projects and cooking with her grandchildren.

Her garden was another source of joy for her; she spent hours pruning, weeding, and picking vegetables every summer. It was a family joke that she grew enough vegetables to feed the entire town of Dayton.

Upon Tom's retirement in 2005, Tom and Joan moved to live on their ranch in Dayton, Wyoming, along with their daughter, Julie, and her family.

Joan is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Tom; her twin sister, Jean King; and her sister, Anne Diemer.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Julie Scott Rose, (James); and son, Jon Scott, (Jennifer); and her five grandchildren: Juliana and Elizabeth Rose and Holland, Harper, and Harrison Scott.

Private family services will be held along the Tongue River later this summer.

Memorials in her honor may be made to: Horse Spirits Healing (Billings, MT) or Tongue River Valley Community Center (Dayton, WY).