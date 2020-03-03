JoAnn Brewer

Joann, age 81, passed away on Feb. 29 with her loving husband by her side. She was born on March 15, 1938, in Orland, California, to Noel and Elizabeth Josephine Shafer and was raised in Sunnyside, Washington.
JoAnn met Kevin in Sunnyside, Washington, while Kevin was serving in the Army. They married and moved to Forsyth to start their family. Once in Forsyth, they started ranching and never stopped. JoAnn loved the ranching life and played an active role in all areas. She was a fabulous cook and always fed the crews during brandings, cattle drives, harvest, and more. She also handled the bookkeeping and payroll and still found time to make raising her sons a priority.
Some of her pastimes were making candy and treats, bowling, traveling to Deadwood, getting her hair done on Tuesdays and visiting with friends. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She had a loving, but feisty personality which will be missed forever.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kevin F. Brewer; her three sons and spouses, Kevin M. (Pier) Brewer, Steve (Janet) Brewer, and Jason (Tanya) Brewer; seven grandchildren, Mindy (Bruce) Price, Ryan Brewer, Erika Brewer, Alyssa Brewer, Amanda Brewer, and Austin Brewer; three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Meryssa, and Jacob Price.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosebud Healthcare Center.
Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Service will be at the Forsyth Federated Church on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
